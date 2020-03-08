(Waterloo) -- Another KMAlander captured a state championship at the Iowa AAU Super Peewee State Tournament on Sunday.
Powerhouse Wrestling Club’s Sebastiano Fidone claimed the state title in the 62-pound second grade division, beating Powerhouse teammate Tracen Frain in the final.
Five others claimed a runner-up medal: Troy Davis (Powerhouse), Drew Griffith (AHSTW), Tenley Hemmingsen (Powerhouse), Arik Honnold (Clarinda) and Addison Neal (Clarinda). There were three other fourth-place finishers, three that took fifth, two that placed sixth, two others that came in seventh and one that finished eighth.
View the complete list of area medalists from Sunday below.
Zander Berning, Powerhouse — 5th Place (Second Grade, 75)
Brody Bruck, Western Iowa Grapplers — 8th Place (Second Grade, 75)
Levi Charles, Powerhouse — 4th Place (Second Grade, 48)
Troy Davis, Powerhouse — 2nd Place (Second Grade, 54)
Kolten Dooley, Glenwood Wrestling Club — 4th Place (Second Grade, 115)
Emma Driver, Powerhouse — 4th Place (Girls K-2, 60)
Adalynn Elliott, Glenwood Wrestling Club — 6th Place (Girls K-2, 60)
Maximus Ferguson, Powerhouse — 6th Place (Second Grade, 50)
Sebastiano Fidone, Powerhouse — 1st Place (Second Grade, 62)
Tracen Frain, Powerhouse — 2nd Place (Second Grade, 62)
Drew Griffith, AHSTW — 2nd Place (Second Grade, 87)
Tenley Hemmingsen, Powerhouse — 2nd Place (Girls K-2, 70)
Arik Honnold, Clarinda Elite — 2nd Place (Second Grade, 70)
Tatum Humphrey, Clarinda Elite — 5th Place (Second Grade, 64)
Cash Lyon, Western Iowa Grapplers — 5th Place (Second Grade, 66)
Addison Neal, Clarinda Elite — 2nd Place (Girls K-2, 60)
Cade Stutzman, Cox Wrestling Club — 7th Place (Second Grade, 54)
Ryker Van Der Vliet, Shenandoah — 7th Place (Second Grade, 87)