(KMAland) -- Four KMAland conference schools are in the latest high school boys basketball rankings from the Associated Press.
Treynor continues to pace the area with a No. 3 ranking in Class 2A while Glenwodo (No. 9 in 3A), Mount Ayr (No. 9 in 1A) and Martensdale-St. Marys (No. 10 in 1A) are also ranked.
View the area schools that are ranked and/or receiving votes below.
CLASS 1A
9. Mount Ayr
10. Martensdale-St. Marys
Others RV: None
CLASS 2A
3. Treynor
Others RV: AHSTW
CLASS 3A
9. Glenwood
Others RV: Harlan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Denison-Schleswig
CLASS 4A
Others RV: Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City East