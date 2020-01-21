Mount Ayr

(KMAland) -- Four KMAland conference schools are in the latest high school boys basketball rankings from the Associated Press.

Treynor continues to pace the area with a No. 3 ranking in Class 2A while Glenwodo (No. 9 in 3A), Mount Ayr (No. 9 in 1A) and Martensdale-St. Marys (No. 10 in 1A) are also ranked.

View the area schools that are ranked and/or receiving votes below.

CLASS 1A 

9. Mount Ayr

10. Martensdale-St. Marys

Others RV: None

CLASS 2A 

3. Treynor

Others RV: AHSTW

CLASS 3A 

9. Glenwood

Others RV: Harlan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Denison-Schleswig

CLASS 4A 

Others RV: Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City East