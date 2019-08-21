(Westside) -- A new era begins at Ar-We-Va on Friday night. While the Rockets will have the same successful head coach – Chris Petersen – on the sideline, the names have been switched up.
Gone from one of Ar-We-Va’s most successful stretches in school history – including a 10-1 record last year - are six seniors, including state-known names like Drew Schurke and Keegan Simons.
“To be perfectly honest, some of the personnel we are replacing them with remind me an awful lot of those guys, too,” Petersen said. “It’s really big shoes to fill with the loss of that senior class, but we’ve got a good group of sophomores.”
Coach Petersen says they have just one senior in Dalton Ehlers, a handful of juniors and that solid sophomore class that got some time a year ago.
“Not a lot of numbers for us as we’ve dealt with the past few years,” Petersen said. “The biggest thing is, we’re going to be inexperienced, so getting that Week 0 game was pretty important.”
The Rockets will open the season at home on Friday night against Griswold, which needed to find a pair of games to fill out their schedule with the loss of Clarinda Academy and Essex.
“We don’t really (know what to expect),” Petersen said. “We always like to think that we put kids in spots that will give them and us the most success, but with the inexperience we have the product we put out there in Week 0 and Week 4 could be different.”
Sophomore Will Ragaller, who started at middle linebacker last season, will split between quarterback and tailback.
“He’s a really good athlete and a similar type player to (Drew and Derek Schurke),” Petersen said.
Another sophomore Cooper Kock will also see some time under center while sophomore Damon Ehlers moves from offensive guard to a running back spot.
“Those three guys will kind of make up the backfield,” Petersen said.
The elder Ehlers (Dalton) could move around from tight end to fullback to guard this season.
“When I talk about kind of being green,” Petersen said, “even the guys that we do return we’ve put them all – for the most part – in new positions just based on our needs. It’s going to be a learning curve for all of the kids.”
Adding to all of the newness with this year’s Rockets is the fact that school begins on Friday and Westside is in the midst of celebrating their sesquicentennial.
“It’ll be a great time for the communities and the kids,” Petersen said. “It’s kind of nice to have a home football game to do some different (celebratory) things.”
As for Griswold, a team that went 2-7 last year in Class 8-Man District 7, Petersen says it’ll be a good chance to see what his team is made of.
“I look at their record last year, and it’s kind of deceiving to me,” Petersen said. “With all of the points they were able to put up, I think we’ll have our work cut out for us.”
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Petersen linked below.