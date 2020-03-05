Pride of Iowa Conference NEW
(KMAland) -- Two from Mount Ayr, two from Nodaway Valley and one each from Martensdale-St. Marys and Central Decatur make up the girls first team All-Pride of Iowa Conference.

The league announced Sam Stewart (Mount Ayr), Jensen Archibald (Martensdale-St. Marys), Riley Bell (Central Decatur) and Maddax DeVault (Nodaway Valley) are all unanimous first-team choices. Channler Henle of Mount Ayr and Nodaway Valley’s Alyssa Davis are also first-team members.

Along the second team are Maddy Stott and Skylyr Stewart of Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren’s Josie Hartman, Lexi Shike of Nodaway Valley, Central Decatur’s Alaina Applegate and Rachel Sobotka of Mount Ayr.

Other honorable mentions:

Kennedy Weed, Bedford

Hallee Hamilton, Central Decatur

Kaylin Lack, East Union

Cassidy Nelson, Lenox

Anna Parrott, Martensdale-St. Marys

Jaycee Knight, Mount Ayr

Reagan Weinheimer, Nodaway Valley

Jentry Schafer, Southwest Valley

Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren

Rayleigh Snyder, Wayne