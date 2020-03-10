(Ashland) -- The battle-tested Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays will begin state tournament action Thursday afternoon when they face a familiar foe and the defending Class C1 state champion.
"Anytime you can play in a state tournament, you feel fortunate," Coach Jacob Mohs said. "It's tough to get there."
The Bluejays path to Lincoln was not easy, they fell to Bishop Neumann in a subdistrict final, but was granted one of Nebraska's wild-card berths for the district tournament. They most of the opportunity with a 54-28 victory over Chase County in the district final, punching their ticket to the state tournament.
"We knew it was a good team, but we prepared well and our kids were ready to go." Mohs said. "We were fortunate to win that game."
Ashland-Greenwood enters the state tournament at 17-8 with losses to district state qualifiers Wahoo and Yutan as well as tight losses to Milford, Falls City and Douglas County West. Coach Mohs feels that his team's schedule prepared them for the state tournament.
"When we play postseason games, or when we are fortunate enought to get to the state tournament, we feel well-prepared because we've seen many of the best teams in (Class) B, C1 or C2 throughout the year," Mohs said. "Our season-long schedule should give our guys confidence that they should be able to compete."
The Bluejays have been paced this season by all-state sophomore Cale Jacobsen---who is averaging 23.8 points per game.
"He's done a phenomenal job this year of elevating his game from last year," Mohs said.
Junior Jared Nafzinger and seniors Rece Kissinger, Gavin Bergstren, Bryce Kitrell and Kyle vonRentzell have also been vital for the Bluejays this season.
"When we are at our best, we have a good balance of shooters and guys finishing in the lane," Mohs said. "We get multiple guys scoring when we're at our best."
The Bluejays hope to be at their best Thursday when they face Auburn in a Class C1 State Quarterfinal at the Devaney Center. The Bulldogs enter the matchup at 26-0 and are the defending state champions. However, Auburn is not an unfamiliar foe to the Bluejays because they play them every other year and have seen them in summer action.
"We're fairly familiar with their personnel and what they do," Mohs said. "They're extremely talented and well-coached. They'll be prepared. We're just going to have to do our best to figure out a good game plan to slow them down on the inside with their bigs. We're going to have to be solid all-around to make that a competitive battle.
The winner of Thursday afternoon's Ashland-Greenwood/Auburn contest will advance to a semifinal against either Lincoln Christian or Wayne Friday at 10:45 a.m. The complete interview with Coach Mohs can be heard below.