(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood ran their record to a perfect 10-0 on Friday evening, posting a 10th straight win by at least 21 points with a 53-14 Class C1 first round victory over Cozad.
“We had a great combination of our running game, our passing game and our special teams really played well,” Coach Ryan Thompson told KMA Sports.
Senior Bryce Kittrell had a monster performance for the Bluejays, rushing for 181 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and returning two punts for scores. Senior quarterback Hunter Washburn made the most of his three completions, throwing for 139 yards and two touchdowns – both to Kyle vonRentzell for 136 yards.
“We were able to spread the ball around a little bit and open some things up,” Thompson said. “The guys fed off that and finished off the game on a strong note.”
Ashland-Greenwood entered the playoffs ranked No. 4 in the Omaha World-Herald state rankings and are the No. 3 seed in the Class C1 playoffs. With 17 seniors contributing, Coach Thompson says the season has been centered on that group.
“They love playing together,” he said. “It seems every game a new guy steps up and a new guy is getting his name called. Not one other guy worries about it. They love the game, playing for each other and are willing to do anything for each other. It shows out there on the field with their passion and emotion.”
The Bluejays are back in the same position they found themselves in a year ago. Following an opening-round win last season, they lost in the state quarterfinals to a strong Ord squad. This year, it’s Wayne (8-2) that stands in their way after a 28-21 upset win over Kearney Catholic.
“Very well-coached and physical team,” Coach Thompson said of the Blue Devils. “They look like they fly around to the ball quickly on defense, and they really attack you with the running game on offense.”
Blake Bartos and Reid Korth present a dynamic running combination for Wayne, and they ran all over Kearney Catholic, finishing with 177 and 158 yards, respectively, with all four touchdowns.
“We know we’re going to get a very good team,” Thompson said. “I’m hoping our guys will do what they’ve done every week – prepare at a high level and just see how it goes on Friday.”
Coach Thompson says a win might not come down to anything schematically, but how his team responds to any adversity that presents itself.
“In these types of games there’s always going to be momentum switches,” he added. “I think how you weather that storm plays a big factor in this type of game. Our guys do a great job of staying even keel, and I think handling that adversity is a big factor in the outcome of the game.”
Ashland-Greenwood – for the second straight week – is a part of our Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection schedule. John Tiarks will be in Wayne with reports throughout the contest. Listen on KMA AM 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.
To hear the complete interview with Coach Thompson click below.