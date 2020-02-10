(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood head football coach Ryan Thompson will lead one of the teams in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl.
The KMAland Nebraska Football Player of the Year Ty Hahn of Johnson-Brock is one of several KMAlanders that will play for Thompson's South Team.
Others include Ashland-Greenwood's Bryce Kitrell and Jacob Ludwig and Plattsmouth's Timothy Prokupek and Andrew Rathman.
Ashland-Greenwood assistant Nate Tonjes is also slated to be on Thompson's staff. View the complete rosters linked here.