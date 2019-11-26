(KMAland) -- Atlantic alum Brendan Holmes finished his collegiate career with a First-Team Defense choice from the American Rivers Conference.
Holmes is now a three-time First-Team choice by the league after finishing this season with 93 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.
The school’s all-time leader in tackles, Holmes also had 15 career interceptions - third-most in school history.
View the complete release from Simpson athletics linked here.
In addition, Nebraska Wesleyan junior and Lourdes Central Catholic alum Colton Davis was picked as an honorable mention by the league. Find the complete list of choices linked here.