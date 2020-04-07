(Atlantic) -- If there is a tennis season, the Atlantic boys will have their sights set on a conference title while the Atlantic girls will look to continue to build.
"We're just trying to stay positive," Coach Mike McDermott said. "It doesn't look good right now, but we're hopeful."
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association have suspended all activities until April 30th.
"We just want to jump right in and play, so we can get as many matches as possible," McDermott said. "If it does get going, we want to be ready right away."
The suspension of activities also means McDermott is not allowed to meet with his team until May 1st, however, he believes his team is doing its best to be ready for when a season begins.
"I think they're still staying active," McDermott said. "We want them to be safe."
Last year, the Atlantic boys surprised many en route to a runner-up finish at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet.
"We weren't supposed to do much last year," McDermott said. "That was a real surprise."
The Trojans were paced last year by Nile Petersen and Grant Sturm, who both qualified for state. Petersen is a two-time state qualifier and a Wartburg tennis commit. He enters the season with goals of making his third trip to state and taking home some hardware.
"He wants to be a three-time state qualifier," McDermott said. "He does a great job of leading our guys and organizing offseason workouts."
Atlantic returns five of their six starters from last year's team: Petersen, Sturm, Jesse Reid, Brody O'Brien and Ethan Williams.
With what they return, it should come as no surprise that they have lofty goals.
"Certainly a chance at trying to win the Hawkeye Ten and maybe put ourselves in a position to get to the state tournament," McDermott said.
On the girls side, the Trojans enter with some optimism. They return their entire lineup from last season's team that won just one conference dual in the rigorous Hawkeye Ten Conference.
Senior Hana Holtz figures to guide the Trojans this season. Holtz went 5-14 last season and finished 8th in No.1 singles at the conference meet last season.
"Her leadership is what's most critical for us," McDermott said. "We've got a lot of young girls under her that look to her and she does a good job leading."
Gene Martinez, Nellie Grooms, Tessa Grooms, Olivia Engler and Molly McFadden also return from last year's lineup. With the entire lineup returning, McDermott hopes they can build off last year.
"Continue to grow and improve," McDermott said. "This group of girls has put in a lot of time and they're really excited to get on the court."
The complete interview with McDermott can be heard below.