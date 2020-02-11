(Atlantic) -- One year after an upset in sectionals prevented an undefeated Atlantic dual team from qualifying for state duals, they are back and looking for their second state dual appearances in four years tonight on KMA-FM 99.1.
"Maybe we took it for granted," Coach Tim Duff said. "I think we had been 10 straight years and then last year we fell just short."
This year, the Trojans persevered in the title battle at the ADM sectional, edging Creston-OM for second by 36.5 points to qualify for regional duals.
"We knew it was going to be a hard-fought battle," Duff said. "It was close all the way from the beginning until the end. I think it came down to we were just able to get seven guys through and Creston only got four."
Easton O'Brien (106), Aybren Moore (113), Ethan Follman (120), Joe Weaver (126), Payton Fewson (170), Devin McKay (195) and Cale Roller (285) were district qualifiers for the Trojans.
The Trojans had a successful dual season, posting a 14-3 record and tying Harlan and Creston-OM for the Hawkeye Ten Dual title. The Trojans enter tonight's regional dual ranked No. 10 in the Iowa Wrestling Coaches & Officials Association's Class 2A dual team rankings.
They will host tonight's regional dual with No. 9 Humboldt, No. 25 Van Meter and No. 26 Red Oak.
The Trojans will face Hawkeye Ten foe Red Oak in the semifinals with a trip to a regional final on the line. Atlantic won their December 10th meeting 59-21.
"That first dual we had some big pins," Duff said. "It was one of those duals where we got some momentum and there were some really close matches where we picked up some pins and it made that score more lopsided than the actual dual. We know it's going to be a barnburner."
If Atlantic beats Red Oak, they will face the winner of the Van Meter/Humboldt dual with a trip to state on the line.
"Humboldt's the favorite team, I think," Duff said. "Like always, duals come down to bonus points. That's always the case and we've preached that for years. You've got to stay in matches, compete and battle for every match point because giving up those extra match points adds to giving up bonus points. We've got to stay out of bad positions, and on the flip side, if you get a chance to score bonus, you've got to put points on the board."
Ryan Matheny and Steve Baier will be in Atlantic tonight for the call of the Class 2A Regional Dual from Atlantic, which can be heard on KMA-FM 99.1 with coverage beginning shortly before 6 p.m.. The complete interview with Coach Duff can be heard below.