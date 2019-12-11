(Red Oak) -- Atlantic-CAM continued their strong start to the dual season with a trio of dual victories over Creston/OM, AHSTW and Red Oak Tuesday night.
"I thought we were going 0-3 on the night coming in, I didn't know what to expect," Coach Tim Duff told KMA Sports, "I thought our kids showed up and wrestled hard."
The Trojans began action by defeating Creston 45-28. Coach Duff's team finished dual actions with wins over AHSTW and Red Oak by scores of 54-24 and 59-21 respectively.
Sophomore Ethan Follman was instrumental in all three dual wins, going 3-0 on the season and defeating Red Oak's Jonathon Erp at 120 pounds. Erp came into the matched ranked 8th at 113 pounds in Class 2A.
"I really worked heavy on the head," Follman said, "Tried to ride as long as I could and trying to stay in the best position I could for six minutes,"
Heavyweight Cale Roller also went 3-0 in contested matches Tuesday night with a trio of pinfalls.
"I had a few good matches," Roller said, "The kids were tough and strong, but I got to my offense and got busy."
Atlantic-CAM's perfect performance Tuesday night brings the Trojans' season dual record to 6-0 and will now turn their attention to the Council Bluffs Classic at the Mid-American Center Friday and Saturday.
While tonight's wins are impressive, Coach Duff is not sugar-coating the challenge his team will face at the talent-laden Council Bluffs Classic this weekend.
"You can come out tonight on a Tuesday night and Council Bluffs will humble you real quick Friday and Saturday night." Duff said. "We know it's going to be a real tough tournament, so for us it's going to be about going out and competing hard."
Complete interviews with Follman, Roller and Coach Duff,as well as full results from Tuesday night's dual, can be viewed below.
Atlantic-CAM 59 Red Oak 21
Atlantic Winners: Brenden Casey, Cael Roller, Easton O'Brien, Ethan Follman, Joe Weaver, Zane Vane, Jaxson Bell, Brian South, Kadin Stutzman
Red Oak Winners: Zac Guerra, Justin McCunn, Bruce Lukehart, Carter Maynes
Atlantic-CAM 45 Creston-OM 28
Atlantic Winners: Kadin Stutzman, Jarrett Armstrong, Peyton Fewson, Cale Roller, Easton O'Brien, Aybren Moore, Ethan Follman, Joe Weaver
Creston-OM Winners: Brayton Chestnut, Jakson Kinsella, Sam Chapman, Andy Weis, Garon Wurster, Kaden Bolton
Atlantic-CAM 54 AHSTW 24
Atlantic Winners: Jarrett Armstrong, Kadin Stutzman, Cale Roller, Easton O'Brien, Ethan Follman, Joe Weaver, Brian South, Jaxson Bell
AHSTW Winners: Seth Kiesel, Michael Schiffer, Gavyn Fischer, Leland Barr, Joel Sampson
Creston-OM 42 Red Oak 41
Creston-OM Winners: Briley Hayes, Jakson Kinsella, Andy Weis, Chris Wilson, Garon Wurster, Brayton Chestnut, Kaden Bolton
Red Oak Winners: Justin McCunn, Bruce Lukehart, Carter Maynes, Brandon Erp, Chase Sandholm, Jonathon Erp, Dawson Bond
Creston-OM 54 AHSTW 22
Creston-OM Winners: Jackson Kinsella, Sam Chapman, Andy Weis, Chris Wilson, Justin Parsons, Owen Henderson, Beau Thompson, Kaden Bolton, Brayton Chestnut, Briley Hayes
AHSTW Winners: Denver Pauley, Seth Kiesel, Hayden Fischer, Joel Sampson
Red Oak 48 AHSTW 30
Red Oak Winners: Bryan Erp, Justin McCunn, Bruce Lukehart, Carter Maynes, Brandon Erp, Chase Sandholm, Johnathon Erp, Dawson Bond
AHSTW Winners: Michael Schiffer, Quentin Nissen, Leland Barr, Joel Sampson, Garrison Gettler