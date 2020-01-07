(Atlantic) -- Atlantic-CAM wrestling will begin the downward stretch of the wrestling season with arguably their busiest week of wrestling to date and will culminate it by hosting the Rollin Dyer Invitational on KMA 960 Saturday afternoon.
The Rollin Dyer Invite will be the Trojans' third meets in four days, They will host a home quad tonight with Logan-Magnolia, OABCIG, and Woodbine and will travel to Denison for a double dual Thursday night with Denison-Schleswig and Harlan.
"We've got a busy week," Coach Tim Duff tells KMA Sports, "Hopefully we've made some ground as far as the kids conditioning and technique-wise over break. We know this week is a big week for us."
The Trojans do have two state qualifiers from last season's team: Joe Weaver (126) and Cale Roller (285). Roller--who is currently ranked fifth in Class 2A is 19-4 on the season and has high hopes for the postseason.
"Cale's been wrestling at a high level," Duff said, "He's been competing hard and that starts in the room. He's been practicing hard. He's been really pushing himself to become the best version of himself he can be."
Easton O'Brien (106), Aybren Moore (113) Ethan Follman (120), Kadin Stutzman (152) and Payton Fewson (170) have also been key cogs in the lineup for Coach Duff this season and all have winning records.
Last Saturday, the Trojans began 2020 at the Eddysville-Blakesburg-Fremont duals and finished the meet 5-0 with dual victories over Des Moines East, EBF, Camanche, Mediapolis, and Waukee to improve their season dual record to 13-0.
"Like always, duals come down to bonus points and we've been able to capitalize and score pins. We've put points on the board and scoring extra points in those matches to give us an opportunity to win duals," Duff said, "On the flip side, we've been limiting our opponents bonus points in duals. The kids have been scrapping and fighting and trying to not give up those extra points."
The Trojans' dual successes earned them a 16th-place ranking in the Iowa Wrestling Coaches & Official Association's initial dual team rankings. Their undefeated dual record will be on the line tonight when they dual Logan-Magnolia--who is currently the fourth-ranked dual team in Class 1A by the IWCOA.
"I think if you put Logan (Magnolia) and Atlantic-CAM on paper, I would say Logan's the favorite in a number of matches, so we're going to have to find a way to pull some upsets." Duff said.
Thursday's dual could have big implications, too, when they dual Harlan---who is also undefeated in conference dual action. The result in Thursday's dual could go a long way in determining the conference dual champion.
"For us, it's always a goal of ours is to try to win conference," Duff said, "We're both in the drivers' seat of the dual standings, so that's a big one Thursday."
Then comes the fun on Saturday.
The Trojans will host 14 other teams at the Rollin Dyer Invitational. Good ones, too.
Teams participating Saturday include AHSTW, Alta-Aurelia, Bondurant-Farrar, Council Bluffs-Abraham Lincoln, Denison-Schleswig, Grand Island (NE), Humboldt, Interstate 35, Red Oak, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Southwest Valley, Tipton, and Underwood.
Underwood is ranked 3rd in Class 1A while Bondurant-Farrar and Sergeant Bluff are ranked seventh and eighth respectively in Class 2A. Grand Island is also ranked seventh by NEWrestle in Nebraska Class B
"I think the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals, you're going to see a lot of state place winners competing." Duff said.
While it won't be easy, The Trojans would love to entertain their crowd with a tournament title.
"It's always fun to get to wrestle in front of your own crowd and in your own gym," Duff said.
KMA Sports will be in Atlantic Saturday for the Rollin Dyer Invitational. The finals can be heard on KMA 960 Saturday afternoon. The complete interview with Coach Duff can be heard below.