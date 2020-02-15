(Atlantic) -- The Atlantic girls relied on an opportunistic defense to dispatch Clarinda advance to a Class 3A regional semifinal with a 56-14 win Saturday night on KMA-FM 99.1.
The Trojans' press forced 32 Clarinda turnovers and created early opportunities for Haley Rasmussen, who finished with a game-high 27 points.
"We wanted to come out and put some pressure on them," Coach Dan Vargason said. "Our pressure was able to cause the turnovers we wanted and Rasmussen got hot."
Atlantic led 18-2 after one and took a 45-6 lead into halftime before prevailing for the victory, their third over Clarinda this season.
"Tonight we limited some of those turnovers we made the last time," Vargason said, "When you allow 14 points, it doesn't matter who you play, 14 is a low number."
Rasmussen scored all 27 of her points in the first half and played scarcely in the second half. The bulk of Rasmussen's production came from the free-throw line, where she went 12/15.
"We're a free-throw shooting team," Vargason said. "We wanted to get her to the line. We knew they weren't going to be able to defend the pick-and-roll and we took advantage of that."
Taylor McCreedy added nine points for the Trojans. Jada Jensen had six and McKenzie Waters chipped in five.
Clarinda was led in the defeat by eight points from Jessalee Neihart. Chloe Strait added four points and six rebounds. The Cardinals' season comes to a close at 2-20. They graduate four seniors: Jordan VanGundy, Hallee Fine, Kylie Schackelford and Madison Morgan.
Atlantic improves to 9-13 on the season and will now turn their attention towards a Class 3A regional semifinal with Red Oak Wednesday. Red Oak won the previous two meetings by scores of 56-41 and 66-31.
"They're obviously a very talented basketball team," Vargason said. "We're going to have to play a pretty special game."
Wednesday's showdown between Atlantic and Red Oak can be heard on KMA 960 with Derek Martin on the call. The complete interview with Coach Vargason can be viewed below.