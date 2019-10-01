(Atlantic) -- Following three-straight losses, the Atlantic football team opened district play last week with a hard-fought 20-18 win at Kuemper.
The Trojans (2-3, 1-0) got two field goals from Tyler Moen and stuffed a two-point conversion with 31 seconds left in the game to seal the win. Trojan Head Coach Mike McDermott says special teams were a focus for his team coming into the game.
"We put a lot of time into it," said McDermott. "We knew going into that game that we were going to need some special teams points, whether that was from a kick return, punt return or field goal. We ended up getting two field goals, which isn't usually our norm, so that was a huge thing for us."
Once Kuemper lined up to go for two late in the game, McDermott says the message to his team was simple.
"We missed some tackles early on in the game, but we told them to get to the point of attack and tackle," said McDermott. "We had two or three guys there on that stop, so that was great to see."
The win moved the Trojans to 1-0 in Class 2A District 9 to start the year. Even though the team struggled in its non-district slate, McDermott says the improvement has been there each week.
"We've been showing our kids -- even though the scoreboard doesn't necessarily show it early on -- we've improved," said McDermott. "We just have to stick with a game plan and continue to move forward. That's what we've done. We have a few minor adjustments here or there personnel-wise and to our scheme. We hope to have things heading the right direction."
Up next for the Trojans is a trip to OABCIG (5-0, 1-0). The Falcons are led by junior quarterback Cooper Dejean, who has thrown for 1,183 yards adn rushed for 324 yards this season, accounting for 27 total touchdowns.
"He's such a dynamic player offensively," said McDermott. "What we need to do is control the football on offense, so that he doesn't have the ball in his hands. He's just outstanding rushing and throwing the ball down the field, so it's going to be big for us to put some long drives together and put points on the board, because they are certainly going to score."
Tom Moore will be in Ida Grove providing reports as part of several games you can hear from on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA.