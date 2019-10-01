Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.