(KMAland) -- Chase Mullenix made a unique decision this past winter. The Atlantic senior standout – with a Division I track future – decided he wanted to be a dual-sport athlete.
A dual-sport athlete is different from a multi-sport athlete. Mullenix was already that. But throughout the winter months, the Iowa State track commit went from basketball to wrestling and from wrestling to basketball and then back again.
“I started talking with my buddies that were out for wrestling,” Mullenix told KMA Sports. “I thought about it a little bit, talked with my family and then made that decision after talking to the basketball and wrestling coaches. Throughout the season, it was a difficult task, but I really enjoyed it.”
You’ve probably figured it out by now. The four-sport, dual-sport athlete of Atlantic is our KMAland Male Athlete of the Year.
Mullenix threw for 1,119 yards and rushed for another 848 while accounting for 18 offensive touchdowns in football. He also led the Trojans in solo tackles (42), total tackles (52.5) and interceptions (3).
The track season was also quite fruitful for Mullenix. After committing to Iowa State earlier in the year, he finished out his career by anchoring the distance medley and 4x400 meter relays to championships and placed second in the 800. He was also the anchor for the 4x800 meter relay state medalist.
For his career, Mullenix finished with eight state medals – all in the last two years – and six state titles. In addition to that, he was the key member of Atlantic’s 2018 and 2019 track teams that captured back-to-back Hawkeye Ten titles and back-to-back state team trophies.
It was certainly a remarkable career and an outstanding year. But Mullenix clinched this award on January 5th.
On the first Saturday of 2019, the Atlantic star won the Rollin Dyer Invitational championship at 170 pounds and then high-tailed it to Harlan and scored 13 points in a Hawkeye Ten basketball battle with the Cyclones that night.
“It was kind of a crazy three-day span,” Mullenix said. “Thursday I had a dual meet and got back late. Then Friday night, we had a road (basketball) game at Denison and got back late again. The next morning I was weighing in at around 8:00.
“I was a little bit tired, but I just took care of my body the best I could. Saturday, I ended up wrestling three matches. Right after awards, I showered up, put on my basketball clothes and got to Harlan about mid-JV game.
“I wasn’t too tired then. I just kind of drank water, got some food in me and got re-energized a bit. It was a tough loss, but we played pretty well. I wasn’t tired during the day, but that night I was pretty exhausted.”
Mullenix finished out his basketball season with 17.7 points per game and led the team with 50 steals. In wrestling, he posted a 22-8 record for the year.
Mullenix also gave some serious thought to becoming a five-sport athlete. He had been one of Atlantic’s top baseball players each summer during the first three years of his high school career. This time, though, he took a rest. However, it wasn’t easy.
“I’d go and watch my little brother play some games, and it was tough not being out there with the guys I’d been playing with forever,” he said. “At the same time, it was probably the right decision for my body to take a break after a long four years of being busy. This summer was a good relaxing summer for me to work out, run and let my body relax before I get going in track (at Iowa State).”
Mullenix is the second Atlantic athlete in four years to earn the award after Ryan Hawkins was tabbed as the winner in 2016. Hear much more with Mullenix in the interview embedded below.
Previous KMAland Male Athlete of the Year Winners
2018: Nick Foss, Harlan
2017: Sam Phillips, Fremont-Mills
2016: Ryan Hawkins, Atlantic
2015: Austin Simmons, Lewis Central
2014: Jay Wolfe, Creston
2013: Ricky Williams, Riverside