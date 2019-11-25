(Atlantic) -- Atlantic senior Tyler Moen turned a breakout season into a chance of a lifetime.
The multi-sport standout announced late last week he will walk-on to play football at Iowa State University.
“They kind of came on all of a sudden,” Moen said of ISU’s interest in him. “They came on and pretty much offered me a preferred walk-on spot the first time I talked with them. Then it opened even more doors.”
Moen also took a visit to Iowa among several other schools before eventually deciding on the Cyclones.
“After visiting other colleges, I felt like (Iowa State) was the right fit,” Moen said. “It’s a great opportunity and program. I’m pretty excited.”
Moen likely would have found several other opportunities at the Division II and potentially the FCS level. However, Iowa State has been his dream school for most of his life.
“I have a lot of family that graduated from Iowa State,” Moen said. “I still have some former teammates that are there. That played a big role in it, and growing up a huge fan, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity.”