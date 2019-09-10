(Clarinda) — The Atlantic girls and boys both picked up team wins at the Clarinda Cross Country Meet on Tuesday evening.
The Trojan girls put together a team score of 30 points, with their junior leader Taylor McCreedy taking first place individually with a time of 20:52.78.
“I love this course and I always have,” McCreedy said to KMA Sports after her win. “I was really disappointed last year when we didn’t get to run it. I came into this meet trying to have fun because the last two meets have been kind of stressful. When I was out there, I started out feeling really good. I tried different things throughout the race like speeding up and slowing down during it.”
Atlantic had two other girls finish in the top 10 as freshman Ava Rush took third with a time of 22:14.27 and junior Madison Botos was a ninth place finisher in 23:59.78.
Another top finisher was Clarinda freshman Mayson Hartley, who took second on the day with a final time of 21:51.27. She caught up with KMA Sports after her solid day at her home course.
“I think things didn’t go quite as I wanted them too,” Hartley said, “but it was pretty hot and humid outside so I tried to push through that. I felt pretty good with the course and I really tried to stay with Taylor (McCreedy).”
For the rest of the girls team standings: Shenandoah was second with 68 points, Clarinda took third with 92, Nebraska City was fourth with 92, Red Oak was the fifth place finisher with 106 points, and Southwest Valley took sixth with 130.
Meanwhile, the Atlantic boys had a great evening by placing three runners in the top five on their way to a first place finish with 37 points. Their top runner on the day was junior Craig Becker who took second in 18:03.05.
“This is my first year for cross country,” Becker said. “So, this is my first time here at Clarinda. I gutted through really good on that first mile. I had to finish harder on mile two and mile three, but with that it really helps out with my kick and improves every aspect of my race. It’s a good learning experience.”
Atlantic seniors Brad Dennis (19:15.02) and Evan Brummer (19:15.81) finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Trojan sophomore Zane Berg took 10th place in 19:51.43.
The first place individual winner on the boys side was Sidney senior Noah Jorgenson. He put together a solid run of 18:03.05 and caught up with KMA Sports afterwards.
“I thought I ran pretty decent,” Jorgenson said. “It’s a really hilly course. I thought I did pretty good on those hills and then I finished strong. I’m pretty excited about that.”
Full boys and girls results from the Clarinda Cross Country Meet can be found at the following links below.