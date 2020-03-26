(Atlantic) -- One of last year’s All-KMAland Boys Tennis Team members has the sport in his future.
Atlantic’s Nile Petersen has committed to continue his tennis career at the next level with Wartburg.
“I was just looking to play tennis at the next level,” he told KMA Sports. “That’s where my parents went and met. That’s kind of the first school I looked at, and I just felt Wartburg was my best option.”
Petersen says he also considered Central, Coe, Grand View and Loras before choosing the Knights.
“I really liked that I got to meet the coach (on the visit),” he added. “He actually gave me a tour, which was different from all the other schools. It’s kind of neat to actually meet the coach and have him give me the tour of the whole place.”
Wartburg generally chases the American Rivers Conference championship each season, and Petersen hopes he can find his way into the lineup before he’s done.
“They’re at the top of the conference each year,” he said. “I probably wouldn’t even start as a freshman, but hopefully I can work my way up for the junior and senior seasons.”
While Petersen knows he will play in some capacity next season, he still would love an opportunity to chase some big goals this spring with the Trojans.
“It hurts,” he said of the uncertainty. “I wish we could just get back out there and practice, play some meets. Even if it’s just a shortened season, I just want to have a season.”
Petersen notes his top goals this year are to win a conference championship, go undefeated in the regular season and advance to state for a third straight season. Listen to the complete interview with Petersen linked below.