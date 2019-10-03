(Atlantic) -- An eight-year streak that spanned over 80 matches came to an end on Tuesday.
The Atlantic volleyball team snapped their Hawkeye Ten Conference match losing streak with a come-from-behind five-set win over Creston.
“Our girls were extremely excited, obviously,” Coach Michelle Blake told KMA Sports. “A lot of people knew we hadn’t done any damage in a long time. When I took over the program last year that was a goal for myself and for our team. We came close a couple weeks ago (against Clarinda).”
Coach Blake believes that five-set loss to Clarinda was actually a bit of a motivator and helped her team in the fifth set against Creston.
“The heartbreak of them not winning that match showed,” she said. “They came out and played calm, cool and collected, and I couldn’t be prouder of the way they played.”
There were some signs of Atlantic’s turnaround this season. The five-set loss to Clarinda was one of those, but they also took a set off of Harlan in conference play.
“The hardest part is them just believing they’re as good as the coaches have been telling them,” Blake said. “(The coaches) know what they’re capable of, and it was just a matter of them following through. They definitely did that (on Tuesday).”
Atlantic might not be done winning Hawkeye Ten Conference matches in the near future, either. They have just two seniors in their regular rotation – McKenzie Waters and Chloe Davis – and their top hitter this season has been junior Alyssa Derby.
Derby is averaging 1.69 kills per set while fellow junior Caroline Pellett is averaging just under one kill per frame. Freshman Aubrey Guyer and Waters are at 0.82 kills per set. And their setter and top defensive player are both juniors, too.
Haley Rasmussen is averaging 4.48 assists per set while Mia Trotter leads the team with 3.84 digs per set. Junior Maycie Waters has also averaged 1.71 digs in 38 sets played this year while senior Emma Templeton provides great leadership, according to Coach Blake.
Atlantic will host KMAland 3A/4A/5A No. 2 Kuemper Catholic later tonight before going to the Tri-Center Tournament this weekend. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Blake linked below.