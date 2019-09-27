(Atlantic) -- The Atlantic girls and boys cross country teams had good showings in Creston earlier this week.
The boys came away with a team championship at the Creston two-class meet, which took place Tuesday evening. Craig Becker was the individual champion and was joined in the top nine by Evan Brummer (7th) and Brad Dennis (9th).
"The boys came out with a meet win with 49 points, well ahead of Harlan in second with 83," Atlantic XC coach Dan Vargason told KMA Sports this week. "We are very happy with that type of result, not just winning the meet but doing it with a cushion. All of our guys one through seven ran very well. Craig getting his first meet win in the Class A race was very good for his confidence and we're very happy with that."
Becker, who is a junior this season for Atlantic, is currently in his first year of running cross country. Coach Vargason says he's been a great addition to the team.
"He's one of those guys that is a very smart kid who thinks things through," Vargason said. "We've been trying to teach him the strategies of running a 5K. He's very fortunate to have great teammates with experience that are helping him learn the distance, train, and pace correctly. It's been a team effort helping him get into this sport. Obviously, everyone accepted him. All of these guys working together is a fun team dynamic."
With the Atlantic girls cross country team currently without their top runner Taylor McCreedy due to injury, Coach Vargason says he was pleased to see them take a third place finish at the Creston Meet with 110 points. Harlan and Glenwood finished first and second, respectively.
"Getting third place at Creston with Taylor gone is about what was expected on paper," Vargason said. "Harlan was pretty obvious that they would run well. We had our sights set on Glenwood. When you're missing your top runner, though, it changes things. We knew we had to battle. We were running a little bit on tired legs and it showed a little bit. We had some other people step up. Ava Rush went and got sixth place, she is a freshman. She's having a great season this year. We would have liked to have been in the two spot at that meet, but you can only do so much when you are short handed."
Vargason is confident that girls will have a strong finish to the 2019 season.
"With the girls we're really working on consistency," he said. "We want them to continue to train hard and to know that when Taylor comes back, and they are all running their best together, the girls team will be very solid. We'll be a lot tougher to beat than right now with our injury situation. Our goal is to qualify postseason and compete at the Hawkeye Ten Meet."
