(Atlantic) -- Atlantic high jumper Spencer Ray missed out on a chance to finish out his track career in style. However, he will get that opportunity at the next level with Iowa Central.
“(Losing my senior season) kind of sucks, obviously,” Ray told KMA Sports, “but I have another opportunity with a couple years at Iowa Central.”
Ray, who was also planning on dual-sporting in soccer, says the chance to continue his career at the Fort Dodge school softened the blow.
“I was more prepared than a lot of other people for losing sports,” Ray said.
Still, Ray had big goals for his senior season. A return trip to Des Moines and a personal-best jump were all in his plans.
“My goal this year was to be a 6-4 jumper,” he said. “I still believe I can do that and going to Iowa Central, I feel I have an opportunity to achieve that.”
As for the recruiting process, Ray says he considered Grand View and Des Moines Area Community College. A DMACC decision, though, would have meant the end of his track career, which swayed things in Iowa Central’s direction.
“I just fell in love with the (Iowa Central) campus,” Ray said. “All of the coaching staff was great, and I just knew that was the place to go. All my other visits took about three hours, but this one was six hours. I really enjoyed that, and I decided that was the one.”
Iowa Central winning the NJCAA Indoor National Championship didn’t hurt their cause either.
“Their jump coach is a former All-American, too,” Ray said. “He has such a great personality, and I really enjoyed him. It wouldn’t be too bad if I went under his wing.”
Listen to the complete interview with Ray from today’s KMAland Catch Up linked below.