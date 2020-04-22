(Atlantic) -- Atlantic senior Cale Roller likes to win, so it makes sense he would sign with the defending NAIA national football champion Morningside Mustangs.
"It's a dream come true," Roller said. "I've been playing football since third grade. It's always been something I love doing. I'm just excited."
Roller's success on the wrestling mat sparked an interest this season, and he says he considered it, but the choice was football.
"It was always an option," Roller said of wrestling. "It was a tough decision to make, but just playing for a program like Morningside, I just couldn't pass that up."
Roller says Morningside's interest in him began this summer.
"I went to a lot of camps this summer and I went to one of Morningside's camps," Roller said. "I had a good camp and I talked to the coach. He said they were going to offer me a scholarship. They showed the most interest the earliest, and I just fell in love with it there."
Roller said he immediately built a bond with the coaching staff.
"They seemed like a bunch of cool guys with good principles," Roller said. "I think our principles match up well together."
The Mustangs, under head coach Steve Ryan, are coming off back-to-back national championships.
"They're a really good football team," Roller said. "That's a big part of why I chose Morningside. I like to win."
At Morningside, Roller sees himself playing defensive end.
"I'm going to have a lot of work to do, but that's part of it," Roller said. "I need to work on my strength and speed. I've got the football part down, but I need to work on mechanics a little bit."
Roller's goals at Morningside are on par with the usual goals at Morningside.
"Obviously, I want to be a national champ," Roller said. "That's the goal. Get the starting job, keep working, keep that job and become a big part of the program."
The complete interview with Roller can be heard below.