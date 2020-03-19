(Auburn) -- The leader of the two-time Nebraska Class C1 state champion takes our newest honor.
Auburn junior Cam Binder is the first KMAland Nebraska Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Binder — a first-team All-East Central Nebraska Conference choice — averaged 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals per game this year.
Binder, who also became the school’s all-time leading scorer this season, helped the Bulldogs finish a perfect state championship season this past Saturday.
“The beginning of the season, the pressure was pretty hard to deal with,” Binder told KMA Sports on today’s Upon Further Review. “But I got in the gym, worked on my game and put in the work. That really calmed me down.”
While the Bulldogs were largely dominant throughout the season, Binder says he saw his team make a real turn in the postseason.
“Definitely that second game of subdistricts against Fairbury,” he said. “We held them to single digits at halftime, and we were really firing on all cylinders. That was a moment I said to myself that this team could really do it again. It wasn’t really a thought anymore. The way we were playing, I couldn’t see how we wouldn’t (repeat).”
Auburn, of course, did it. They beat Ogallala in the C1 final for the second time this season, and they did it in dominant fashion. That finish completed a season with heaps of pressure on a team that returned plenty of talent from the 2019 state champion.
“There were a lot of mouths to feed,” Binder said. “I realized that at the next level, I’ll play point guard and won’t be able to score 28 or 30 points per game. I’m going to need to distribute and dish it out.
“I really focused on that in the second half of the year. I did what ever the team needed me to do, and if we needed a bucket then I’d go get one. There were no issues on the team.”
A lot of that credit goes to Binder, who says the culture instilled by Coach Jim Weeks and staff helped create that positive atmosphere in the program.
“If you played good the day before, you might be in trouble the next day,” he said. “It takes a different breed of toughness to go through our practices. We would not be the Auburn team that we are today if we didn’t have those practices, and if we didn’t have Coach Weeks’ staff.”
And Binder still has a season remaining. Following back-to-back state championships, it’s hard to think he will chase anything other than a third.
“It’s going to take constant work,” he said. “I’ve already been in the gym working out. You can’t relax for a moment until you’re done playing the game of basketball. I’ll be on my teammates that are still here about getting in the gym. That’s what it comes down to — that hard work.”
Listen to the complete interview with Binder linked below.
This week's KMAland Boys Basketball Awards are presented by Peru State College.