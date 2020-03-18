(KMAland) -- Auburn’s Cam Binder and Josh Lambert have been named to the First Team All-East Central Nebraska Conference.
Binder and Lambert are joined on the team by Brady Timm and Trey Knudsen of Yutan and Conestoga’s Lane Fox.
Elmwood-Murdock’s Noah Willey, Johnson County Central’s Eli Waring and Kaleb Kempkes of Palmyra are all on the second team. Third team members from the area include Auburn’s Daniel Frary and C.J. Hughes, Louisville’s Caleb Hrabik and Palmyra’s Andrew Waltke.
Honorable mention honors went to JCC’s Trey Holthus, Weeping Water’s Avery Heath and Palmyra’s Jackson Junker.