(Audubon) -- The Audubon baseball team is picking a mighty fine time to play their best ball of the year.
The Wheelers (13-13) own 5-2 and 11-1 wins over Earlham and CAM in a pair of district tournament games as they prepare to meet state No. 5 Southeast Warren (27-5) in a 1A district final on Saturday night.
“We’ve been playing really well,” Audubon coach Sean Birks told KMA Sports. “By everyone’s accounts, it’s the best we played when we knocked off CAM (on Tuesday night). As far as offense, defense, pitching – all three aspects, we played really well.”
The Wheelers had 11 hits in the takedown of the Cougars, getting three from Marcus Olsen and two each from Ethan and Joel Klocke. Gavin Smith and Aiden Alt added two RBI apiece in the victory.
Meanwhile, juniors Jackson Jensen and Skyler Schultes were navigating their way through a terrific CAM lineup. Jensen struck out eight in four two-hit innings, and Schultes allowed just one run on four hits in three frames.
“We were trying to nibble all night because if you leave anything over the middle you’re going to get hammered by CAM,” Birks said. “We knew we would see some improvement through the year because of how young we are. We just hoped we could peak at the right time, and it appears we might be doing that.”
At the same time, it’s not entirely a surprise that the Wheelers have made a nice run of late. With guys like Jensen, Schultes and Joel Klocke available on the mound – and solid rest between each game – it set up nicely for Coach Birks’ team.
“We’ve got the pitching to compete at this level,” Birks said. “At different times in the year, guys are on or off, but in the postseason we need to have our A game. We’ve been fortunate to keep all of our pitchers eligible for the following game. The setup this year in 1A, with the way we’re built and the way Jackson has thrown, we’ve got a chance any night.”
Of course, each test gets tougher every time you take another step further in the postseason. That is certainly the case for Audubon as they prepare for their meeting with the powerful Warhawks, who are hitting .382/.524/.548 with 21 home runs and 88 extra-base hits this season.
Those figures are led by senior Colby Page, who has hit .539/.636/1.098 for the season with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 62 RBI – all numbers that rank within the top four of Class 1A.
“If we play as good of sound, team ball as we did against CAM we’ll be fine,” Birks said about the matchup. “It’s just one of those things, if you make mistakes against them you’re in a world of hurt. With the way Jackson and Skyler are throwing and locating, we’ll be all right if they keep executing like that.”
Audubon at Southeast Warren begins in Milo at 7:00 on Saturday evening. The winner will play in a substate final against the winner of Coon Rapids-Bayard/Woodbine.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Birks below.