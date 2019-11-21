(Cedar Falls) -- Audubon fell just short of its' first state championship in school history. The Wheelers dropped a 35-19 decision to Don Bosco in the Class 8-Man championship game Thursday morning. The victory gives the Dons their fourth title in seven years.
"I'm incredibly proud of the effort our guys put together today," Audubon Coach Sean Birks told KMA Sports.
The Wheelers gave Don Bosco a run for their money and opened the game with a 6-0 lead, but the Dons were too much for Audubon, scoring 20 unanswered and holding off an Audubon comeback. The Wheelers only trailed 20-13 going into halftime, but Don Bosco scored on their first drive to take a 27-13 lead.
Tanner Petersen's blocked punt gave Audubon a short-field and allowed the Wheelers to cut the deficit to 27-19 with a rushing touchdown by Kaiden Smith, but Don Bosco responded with a touchdown of their own for the 35-19 decision.
Don Bosco's defense flew to the ball throughout the afternoon, holding Audubon's potent rushing attack to just 20 yards in the firs half and only 45 for the entire game.
"They were just playing good gap-responsibility defense," senior quarterback Skyler Schultes told KMA Sports, "When they do that, it makes it difficult. They're a really good team and really athletic."
Don Bosco's championship performance was highlighted by quarterback Cael Frost and running back Thomas Even. Frost threw for 124 yards and a score while adding 97 yards on the ground. Thomas Even totaled 62 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
"There's not a lot of weaknesses with them. It's hard to have sustained success against a team of that caliber," Birks said of Don Bosco.
Audubon was led by Schultes, who threw for 105 yards and a touchdown. Schultes also ran for 31 yards. Ethan and Joel Klocke were on the receiving end of passing touchdowns, one from Schultes and one from Smith.
Audubon's season, arguably their best school history comes to a close with a record of 12-2. The Wheelers graduate an eight person senior class consisting of Schultes, Smith, Petersen, Rodrigo Ovando, Jackson Jensen, Marcus Olsen, Luke Mosinski and Eric Hermansen. The 2020 senior class compiled a four-year record of 36-8, won two district championships, qualified for the playoffs three times and made the schools' first state title game appearance since 1977.
"They did an outstanding job representing Audubon and I couldn't be more proud of these guys." Birks said.
Complete video interviews with Petersen, Mosinski, Schultes and Coach Birks can be viewed below.