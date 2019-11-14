(Cedar Falls) --- In seven days, the Audubon Wheelers will play for the school's first ever state championship.
To get there, the Wheelers first had to avenge their lone blemish on the year: a one point defeat at the hands of St. Mary's, Remsen. The Wheelers flipped the script Thursday afternoon, defeating Remsen 39-28 in a Class 8-man semifinal. The win ensures Audubon of a crack at it's first title in program history and first state finalist appearance since 1977.
"It hasn't quite sunk in yet," Audubon Coach Sean Birks told KMA Sports, "Our kids showed some guts."
The game was a tale of two halves as the two teams put on a track meet in the first 24 minutes, combining for 48 points and Audubon taking a 26-22 lead into halftime.
The Wheelers held on in the second half behind a stealthy run game and a salty defense paved for in the trenches by senior Luke Mosinski among others, who finished the evening with nine tackles, including one for loss.
"They have some decent lineman that stuck with us every time," Mosinski said, "It was a fight to get through them, we had to make adjustments in the second half and we were able to shift our linebackers to fill those holes."
"We made them earn it, once we made them earn it, our defense won out quite a few times," Birks said.
Mosinski and his teammates on the line cleared lanes for Skyler Schultes and Kaiden Smith. Schultes finished the evening with 205 rushing yards and three scores. Smith also added 73 yards on the ground.
"We knew it was going to be a game the whole time, we just had to come out, execute and play hard," Smith said.
Schultes' showed off his arm, too. The senior quarterback completed six passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Smith caught one and Ethan Klocke caught the other.
"I think the secret was that we didn't need to throw it that much. We kept the ball on the ground, but when we had to throw it, we came up big," Schultes said.
The Wheelers shined on in all aspects of the game with 364 total yards of offense, two forced turnovers on defense, a well-executed fake field goal and fake punt to complement Jackson Jensen's 73-yard kick return touchdown in the first quarter.
Remsen was led in the defeat by quarterback Blaine Harpenau, who threw for 175 yards and ran for three touchdowns. Jeremy Koenck also ran for 93 yards and a score.
Up next for Audubon will be the Class 8-Man State Championship against undefeated Don Bosco next Thursday at 10 a.m. The Dons defeated Turkey Valley 50-6 in semifinal action.
"We know they're a great team, they've been here before and they've done it before. It's going to be a four-quarter battle just like it was today," Schultes said.
Complete video interviews with Smith, Mosinski, Schultes and Coach Birks can be found below.