(Audubon) -- The Audubon football team will make their second trip to the UNI Dome on Thursday when they meet familiar foe, Remsen, St. Mary’s, in a state semifinal.
Coach Sean Birks’ Wheelers have been close in the past, but it’s the 2019 version that will officially go down in history.
“About every class has had a chance at some point in their career (since Birks took over),” Coach Birks told KMA Sports. “Our first team in 2013 lost in the quarterfinals at Avoca, and then a couple years later we lost (a close game) to Remsen, St. Mary’s. A couple other years we lost some tight games in the playoffs.
“It’s been a collective effort with the assistant coaches and class after class of talented athletes. I wish all these guys that helped build this would get a chance to go play, but these guys have done an outstanding job. I couldn’t be more proud.”
The KMAland No. 1 Wheelers (11-1) finished a season sweep of CAM this past Friday night, earning their second win over their district mates in a matter of 14 days. The 40-32 win came on the strength of another sterling performance from senior Kaiden Smith, who had 203 yards rushing, 43 yards receiving and four offensive touchdowns.
Smith also had 8.5 tackles on defense while Ethan Klocke had a key pick-six and a fumble recovery, as the stingy Wheelers defense made big plays when they needed them the most.
“Our kids have played a gauntlet of a schedule,” Birks said. “The way football is, you’re playing playoff games from August on because you’re not guaranteed anything. We’ve played in huge game after huge game and tough matchup after tough matchup.”
Audubon’s schedule ranks fifth, according to the BCMoore Rankings, and they have six wins against top 25 teams in the class. There’s a seventh on the schedule, too, but it was their only loss – a 26-25 margin to their next opponent, Remsen, St. Mary’s.
“Our kids are really looking forward to that,” Birks said. “Remsen was just in the Dome two years ago and were state runners-up. We thought we would probably have a familiar foe if we made it, and our kids are incredibly hungry to try to avenge that loss.”
