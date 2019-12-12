(Audubon) -- The Audubon girls’ basketball team got an early-season statement win on Tuesday. The Wheelers (4-1 overall, 3-0 WIC) took a 48-39 victory over Class 2A defending state champion Treynor – their first over the Cardinals in seven seasons.
“You don’t get a chance to play the 2A champs very often,” Coach Darran Miller told KMA Sports. “We didn’t play very well in the first half and didn’t come out as strong as we hoped we would. But we picked it up in the second half on defense.”
While Treynor did lose three starters and other important players from last year’s state champion, they still have plenty of athletes to make for a solid challenge, according to Miller. Despite the big win, Audubon can’t rest on their laurels for too long.
The KMAland 1A/2A No. 14 Wheelers now must quickly turn their attention to No. 2 AHSTW (5-0, 3-0).
“They’re really good,” Miller noted. “We have to be ready to defend inside. Their post players, (Kinsey) Scheffler and (Kailey) Jones, are very good. We have to be ready to accept the challenge down low and will definitely have to box out.”
The Wheelers are also well-situated in the paint with 5-foot-10 sophomore Jaci Christensen off to another fine start with 11.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. Two others – sophomore Aleah Hermansen (12.6 PPG) and senior Leah Subbert (10.4 PPG) – average in double figures.
And then there are a host of others that play their role perfectly. Seniors Rylie Hartl (5.8 PPG), Mallory Riebhoff (3.4 PPG) and McKenna Petersen (1.4 PPG), juniors Kaitlyn Nielsen (3.0 PPG) and Johanna Sauers (4.3 PPG) and sophomore Hannah Thygesen (2.2 PPG) have also provided valuable minutes in the strong start to the year.
“I think we have had some glimpses where we’ve played really well,” Miller noted of his team’s first five games. “We haven’t played a game where we put it all together. There is still room for improvement, and there’s still some time for growth with the season young.”
Friday’s matchup with AHSTW will just be the beginning of their grind through the Western Iowa Conference.
“We have Logan-Magnolia and IKM-Manning coming up, too,” Miller said. “Underwood is playing really well. There’s four or five in the top that all have a viable chance. It just depends on each night how we come out, and it starts in Avoca.”
The AHSTW/Audubon doubleheader will be one of our 14 games on the Red Oak Chrysler High School Basketball Connection Show on Friday.
