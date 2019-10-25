(Audubon) — The Audubon Wheelers are outright district champions following a 19-16 home win over CAM Friday night, a battle that was featured as the KMA XStream Game of the Week.
Audubon didn’t open the game the way they would like as they fumbled the opening kickoff return, which was picked up by CAM’s Jacob Holste and returned for a touchdown. CAM took an early 8-0 lead after the two point conversion was good.
Audubon got on the scoreboard with 8:03 remaining in the first as sophomore quarterback Gavin Smith rushed into the end zone from nine yards out. Later in the opening period, Smith threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to senior running back Kaiden Smith, making the score 13-8 in favor of the Wheelers. That would be the score going into halftime.
The Wheelers opened the third quarter with a seven yard touchdown pass from Smith to Ethan Klocke with 10:28 left in the period. Audubon held a 19-8 advantage all the way until 5:13 remained in the ball game. At that time, CAM’s Lane Spieker capped off a drive with a two yard touchdown run, which brought CAM within 19-16.
On their final drive, Audubon converted a pivotal fourth and short which allowed the Wheelers to run out the clock for the win. They improved to 9-1 overall and 7-0 in the district, while CAM dropped to 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the district. Audubon was able to hold off CAM’s attempt to try and create a three way tie atop of the district.
“That was a battle,” Audubon head coach Sean Birks said. “That was a four quarter, knock down drag out battle. Turnovers on both sides and big plays from both sides. Defensively, both teams were ready to go. The battle in the trenches, you had six seniors just battling it out. Their three kids are tough as nails, but our three kids were up to the challenge.”
Smith finished the day 5-of-8 passing for 70 yards with two touchdowns, two interceptions, a rushing score, and an interception on defense. Senior Skyler Schultes carried the ball 18 times for 91 yards, and Kaiden Smith had the big 54 yard TD catch. Senior Tanner Petersen was a key part of the offensive line that paved the way for the rest of the team.
“I’m really excited,” Petersen told KMA Sports. “We had to treat this as a playoff game. They were in our way of getting a district title. If we would have lost, we would have been lower in the playoffs. Every week has been a playoff grind for us.”
As a district champion, Audubon earns an automatic playoff berth. Pairings from the IHSAA are expected to be released late Friday night or early Saturday morning. CAM will have to wait and see if they made the playoffs for an at-large spot based upon the RPI.
Video interviews with Coach Birks, Petersen, and Kaiden Smith can be found below.