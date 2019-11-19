(Audubon) -- Audubon looks for their first state football championship on Thursday. The Wheelers (12-1) will meet Don Bosco (12-0) in the Class 8-Player title game at 10:00 AM.
“The last couple weeks have been a whirlwind,” Coach Sean Birks told KMA Sports. “I’ve tried to emphasize to the guys and the coaches - and I have to realize it myself - to take some time to appreciate it and enjoy it.”
The Wheelers used a strong defensive performance in the second half of their state semifinal to pull away for a 39-28 win over Remsen, St. Mary’s this past Thursday.
“We settled in defensively,” Birks said. “We weren’t very gap sound early on, and we made some mistakes in turning it over. Once we figured out the gap responsibility, it made it a little tougher for them to move the ball.”
Offensively, Audubon had another terrific performance from senior quarterback Skyler Schultes, who rushed for 205 yards on 32 carries and scored three rushing touchdowns. He also had two passing scores - one each to Ethan Klocke and Kaiden Smith.
They will need more of the same this Thursday when they take on one of the top 8-player powers in the state. Don Bosco has won two of the past three state championships and are looking for their third undefeated season in the past seven years.
“They’re extremely athletic,” Birks said. “They don’t have anybody hiding out there. They have eight guys that are going to line up and do a job well. They’ll fly to the football defensively, and they’ll try to hit you in the mouth, offensively.”
For the season, Don Bosco has two 1,000-yard rushers with Thomas Even going for 1,940 yards and 35 touchdowns and Cael Frost rushing for 1,147 yards and 19 scores. Frost - the quarterback - has also thrown for 1,269 yards and 30 touchdowns, including 15 to Lewis Havel.
“They’re really explosive,” Birks added. “Dynamic, athletic and aggressive. They want to ground and pound, but they’re willing to throw it down the field and test you vertically, as well.”
Bosco - a 50-6 winner over previously undefeated Turkey Valley in the other semifinal - has the top-ranked scoring offense (63.1 PPG) and the top-ranked scoring defense (8.8 PPG) in the class.
“If we’re going to be successful, we just can’t turn it over,” Birks said. “We overcame four turnovers (in the semifinal) and still won. That’s highly doubtful (here). They feast on turnovers, and they want to score as soon as they force a turnover.
“On the other side of the ball, we have to make them drive it and make them earn it,” Birks said. “Make them convert on third and fourth downs. Contain the edges, because if they get the edge they’re typically gone. Just keep them contained and make them drive it down the field. Don’t let them be explosive.”
Follow Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) on Twitter for updates throughout the Audubon/Don Bosco championship on Thursday morning.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Birks below.