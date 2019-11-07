(Audubon) -- The Audubon Wheelers are now within one game of a trip to the UNI Dome.
Coach Sean Birks' team moved one step closer with a 48-20 victory over Harris-Lake Park last Friday.
"The kids were really well prepared," Birks said, "I liked where they were at. Just a really hungry bunch. Our kids are really motivated to prove that we earned the number one seed and to have a special season."
Audubon's offense never missed a beat Friday night. Coach Birks' pulled out the tricks, to tally 372 yards offense. Quarterback Skyler Schultes threw for 136 yards and a score. Running back Kaiden Smith totaled four touchdowns Friday evening. Three of which came on the ground. Smith also threw for a score on a halfback pass.
"We've got a nice plethora of weapons there,' Birks said, "The kids were excited. We pulled a couple trick plays out of the bag. It was pretty fun."
The road to the dome won't get any easier for Audubon. But they wouldn't expect it to be. Not after a rigorous regular season scheduled that saw the Wheelers play five playoff teams, finish the season 9-1 and earn the top seed in Class 8-Man.
Birks believes the Wheelers' regular season gauntlet primed them well for the postseason.
"Our postseason run started back in August," Birks said, "It's a unique sport in the fact you're not guaranteed any postseason play. We played a lot of playoff games so-to-speak with playoff caliber opponents."
Up next for Audubon is an opponent they faced and defeated just 14 days ago: CAM.
The Wheelers and Cougars staged a 19-16 classic on October 25th. The victory for Audubon secured them the district title and the top seed.
But, Coach Birks expects this week's contest to be just as hard-fought as the previous.
"We're focused on details this week," Birks said, "We can't get beat by formation and they run so many different formations and motions that they really do put you in a jam. Last time, they were not good in the red zone and neither team took care of the ball. You can't bank on those things this time."
Kent Poncelow will be in Audubon Friday night providing updates from one of many games that can be heard on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to the full interview with Coach Birks below.