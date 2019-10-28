(Audubon) — A week after clinching a district title and the No. 1 overall seed in the 8-man playoffs, the Audubon Wheelers are gearing up for a tough first-round matchup with Harris-Lake Park.
In a game heard on the KMAX-Stream last week, the Wheelers gave up a special teams touchdown on the opening kickoff to CAM before coming back to gut out a 19-16 win.
"Defensively, we were up for the challenge," said Head Coach Sean Birks. "We spotted them a touchdown early on special teams and had to play from behind early, but the offense got us a lead and the defense really settled in. They got some yardage at times, but they weren't able to sustain drives very well. Our defense was bend-but-don't-break at times, but it was a phenomenal job getting a huge victory to lock up a district title and at least one home playoff game."
To open the playoffs, the Wheelers will host 12-seed Harris-Lake Park (8-1). Both teams owe their single loss to the same team — St. Mary’s, Remsen. Audubon dropped a week-one contest 26-25, while H-LP fell in week six 54-34.
"There are a lot of similarities between our teams as far as formations and what they like to run," said Birks. "They like to pull guards and run a counter-trap play, they pull it and run with the quarterback, they're willing to throw a lot of screen game and they run a lot of trick plays. We just played them three years ago up at their place and that night they had some big plays on double pass, halfback pass and guard-eligible plays. I'm sure they have a whole bag of tricks ready to go for this week too."
A big task for Audubon will be slowing down H-LP’s quarterback Brody Sohn. The junior has thrown for 1,962 yards, while completing nearly 66 percent of his passes.
"He's not a very big kid; he's only about 150 pounds soaking wet," said Birks. "He's quick and he's agile. He throws a nice ball and he's got a lot of weapons to throw to. A lot of their damage is after the catch with (Lucas) Gunderson, but a lot of it is also him throwing downfield to his explosive receivers. (Isaac) Ihnen is a 6'3, 170-pound target who does a nice job downfield. They will split him out, put him at tight end and move him around. With Gunderson, it's the same thing. They will snap it to him, move him to running back or to the slot. They have a lot of weapons and have a lot of talented kids around (Sohn). He's the real deal."
As a team, Harris-Lake Park averages over eight yards per play and scores around 40 points each contest.
"They are going to be tough to keep off the scoreboard, so we are going to have to do our job offensively to help our defense out and give a little cushion there," said Birks. "It's a team that you're just not going to shutout, you're not going to keep them down. Offensively, we have to keep scoring with them and we need to be ready for a track meet. Defensively, we can't get sucked into that. It's a tough matchup for us in the first round."
Tom Moore will be in Audubon Friday night providing reports as part of several games you can hear from on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA.
Hear the full interview with Birks below.