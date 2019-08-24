(Audubon) -- Audubon began their 2019 season with a 61-26 victory over East Mills in a game heard on KMA 960.
"They're a quality team," Audubon head coach Sean Birks told KMA Sports, "It was big to get a win tonight."
Coach Birks' squad made some savvy second half adjustments and scored 28 unanswered points to turn a 20-19 second quarter deficit into a 47-20 third quarter lead.
"When you start racking up some points and getting momentum on your side, then you start leaning a little more on the run game and cracking off big runs like we did there towards the end," Coach Birks said.
Many of those big runs came from senior quarterback Skyler Schultes, who finished the night with 275 rushing yards and four touchdowns to compliment his 99 yard, one touchdown, passing performance.
"He (Coach Birks) knows what he's doing when he calls plays, he called the right plays and I just made the right reads," Schultes said.
Schultes split time at quarterback Friday night with sophomore Gavin Smith. Smith completed four passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns and added a touchdown on the ground.
"We didn't throw it a lot, but we threw it when we needed to and I thought we threw it well," Coach Birks said.
Smith and Schultes' favorite target on Friday night was junior receiver Ethan Klocke, who hauled in six catches for 139 yards and three touchdowns. Klocke also scored one touchdown on the ground.
"I just had to find the gaps, especially in the zone." Klocke told KMA Sports. "My quarterbacks did a great job of finding me and they knew where I was going to run."
Audubon led the contest 13-12 after one quarter. The two teams traded the lead twice in the early phase of the second quarter with East Mills taking a 20-19 lead, but Klocke's third touchdown, a 10-yard rushing score, gave the Wheelers the decisive 25-20 lead with 7:29 remaining in the half. Audubon tacked on another touchdown just before halftime to take a 31-20 lead and then scored two quick touchdowns in the second half to put the game out of reach.
East Mills posted 424 total yards of offense. The bulk of the Wolverines' offensive production came from the duo of quarterback Michael Schafer and wide receiver Nic Duysen. Schafer completed 29 passes for 373 yards and 4 touchdowns. Duysen hauled in 14 catches for 269 yards and four scores, one of which occured on East Mills' first offensive play of the game.
Duysen's 269-yard performance unofficially ranks as the fourth most receiving yards recorded in a single game since the inception of 8-man football in Iowa.
East Mills (0-1) will look to rebound next week when they host East Union. Audubon (1-0) will make the trek to St. Mary's-Remsen next Friday.
Complete video interviews with Klocke, Schultes and Coach Birks can be found below.