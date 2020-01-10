(KMAland) -- The Iowa Football Coaches Association has announced Audubon’s Sean Birks as this year’s State Coach of the Year for 8-Man.
The Wheelers finished 12-2 this football season and advanced to the state championship for the first time in a generation.
Hamburg alum and Sergeant Bluff-Luton coach Justin Smith and Avoca native and OABCIG coach Larry Allen were selected as the 3A and 2A Coach of the Year, respectively.
Lewis Central’s Justin Kammrad and Chris Mohr of Coon Rapids-Bayard were also named regional coaches of the year.