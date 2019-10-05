(Audubon) -- The battle tested Audubon Wheelers passed another test Friday night and showed why they were the KMAland top-ranked 8-man team with a 37-12 victory over previously unbeaten Coon Rapids-Bayard in a battle of 8-Man District 8 unbeatens.
"It means a lot," Audubon Coach Sean Birks said, "That's a really good team."
It took the Wheelers' offense nearly 22 minutes to find the endzone, but they eventually found it and scored in droves when they did. The defense picked up what the offense lacked in the first half and held a highly efficient Coon Rapids-Bayard offense to just 48 total yards in the first half.
"Our defense played lights out the majority of the night,' Birks said.
Once the Wheelers offense got in gear, they relied on big nights from quarterback Skyler Schultes and running back Kaiden Smith. Schultes managed 160 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Smith added another 111 rushing yards on just 14 carries and hauled in a one-handed touchdown pass as well.
"It's a good win," Schultes said, "We just found some plays that were working and we made the right reads. There's going to be bumps along the road, but we just got to keep going."
Neither team scored in the first quarter. Schultes' first touchdown of the night, a one-yard scamper, gave Audubon a 7-0 lead with just over two minutes remaining in the first half. A defensive stand gave the Wheelers the ball back and they capitalized with a Smith's 25-yard, one-handed touchdown grab from Gavin Smith to extend Audubon's lead to 14-0 with just under a minute remaining in the half.
"I saw the ball and knew the defender was going to jump, too," Kaiden Smith said, "I decided to jump, tip with my left hand and come down with it. We always mess around in practice and work on one-hand catches, but it's not something we try to do."
Coon Rapids-Bayard opened the second half with their most efficient drive of the night. A six play, 65-yard drive that was capped off by a seven yard run from Peyton Clipperton to trim the deficit to 14-6. Audubon responded with a touchdown of their own, a 14-yard scamper by Schultes, his second of the night to extend Audubon's lead to 22-6. Smith's second score of the evening effectively put the game away, extending Audubon's lead to 30-6 early in the fourth quarter.
Audubon's salty defense kept Coon Rapids-Bayard's potent rushing attack in check throughout the night. Crusader running back Jeffery Eagle, who came into Friday night with a state-high 1,277 rushing yards, was contained to a season-low 148 yard output and was only allowed 16 yards in the first half.
"We were just reading our keys," Birks said, "We had a pretty good game plan with what they wanted to do. I think our base worked pretty well. We just had to be physical as heck and do our job. It was tough to prepare for and emulate."
Coon Rapids-Bayard mustered 235 total yards Friday night. Clipperton complimented Eagle's rushing performance with 26 yards of his own. Clipperton also completed two passes for 47 yards. The Crusaders fall to 5-1 on the season 3-1 in district play and will host Glidden-Ralston next Friday.
With the win, Audubon improves to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in district play. The Wheelers will now prepare for back-to-back road contests against West Harrison and Glidden-Ralston before finishing the regular season with a home game against CAM, the district's other undefeated team.
"If you get two losses, your back is against the wall the rest the year," Birks said. "Our guys know that we can't lose the cushion that we have right now."
Complete video interviews with Smith, Schultes and Coach Birks can be found below.