(KMAland) -- Audubon’s Luke Mosinski is the 8-Man District 8 Defensive Player of the Year, and he’s joined on the First Team All-District by three of his teammates.
Mosinski, Skyler Schultes, Ethan Klocke and Jackson Jensen are all First Team picks from the Class 8-Player state runner-up.
Meanwhile, Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Jeffrey Eagle and Woodbine’s Wyatt Pryor are Co-Offensive Players of the Year in the league, and CAM’s Lane Spieker is the Special Teams Player of the Year. CAM’s Ethan Steffensen took Lineman of the Year while teammate Colby Rich is the Punter of the Year, and Jensen was named Kicker of the Year.
Coon Rapids-Bayard and CAM had three first team picks each. Eagle, Peyton Clipperton and Kale Pevestorf were chosen from CRB while Spieker, Steffensen and Jacob Holste all made first team for CAM.
Boyer Vally’s Dylan Berens and Gavin Reineke, Creighton Nelson and Ethan Marxen of Exira/EHK and Woodbine’s Wyatt and Layne Pryor were also first team picks. Glidden-Ralston’s Grant Borkowski and Grant Gilgen of West Harrison each earned first team nods.
The second team is listed below:
Audubon (2): Tanner Petersen & Joel Klocke
Coon Rapids-Bayard (2): Aaron McAlister & Josh Ramirez
CAM (2): Ethan Fast & Joe Kauffman
Boyer Valley (2): Michael Heffernan & Hunter Soma
Exira/EHK (2): Cade Bruns & Tyler Petersen
Woodbine (2): Brock Leaders & Dylan Hoefer
Glidden-Ralston (2): Nathan Brant & Brigham Daniel
West Harrison (2): Nick Rife & Sage Evans
OTHER FOOTBALL AWARDS
Find links to previous All-District and All-Conference Teams linked below.