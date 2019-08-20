(Audubon) -- Audubon kicks off their season Friday night with the first of 10 football games in the 2019 season. The Wheelers were 6-3 last season and have plenty to be excited about when it comes to this year’s team.
Like, senior Skyler Schultes, who had 1,136 yards rushing, 954 passing and 40 offensive touchdowns a year ago. And like Ethan and Joel Klocke, which combined for 34 receptions and eight total touchdowns. And like six more-than-functional linemen that are competing for three spots.
“We’ve got a lot of people coming back,” Coach Sean Birks told KMA Sports. “We’ve moved some guys around, and we’re probably deeper than we’ve been in the past couple years. At the same time, there are some major battles going on right now.”
With all the battles going on, Coach Birks believes having an opportunity to play an additional game in Week 0 will be vital for his team before they hit the gauntlet that is 8-Man District 8.
“We have a chance to get going and see who’s going to really perform on Friday nights,” Birks said.
Among those battles is at quarterback. That might seem confusing to some that watched Schultes hold down the spot and put up those big numbers last year. However, sophomore Gavin Smith also impressed at the position last year and is a year older, wiser and better.
“There’s no bad blood whatsoever,” Birks said. “What’s good about these competitions is that the guys get along so well. Skyler has taken Gavin under his wing, and we’ve got some options for sure.”
The Wheelers will open up with East Mills in Audubon on Friday. The Wolverines are another winning program from 2018 that has some standout skill position players returning to the fold.
“It definitely starts with the (Michael) Schafer kid at quarterback,” Birks said. “He’s elusive when he wants to run, but more than anything he wants to buy time and then throw. They’ve got some nice combinations of crossing and vertical routes. They almost lull you to sleep to set up their run. All of a sudden the linebackers are dropping back into pass, and they’re running at you. We definitely have our hands full getting ready for these guys.”
KMA’s Trevor Maeder and Todd Jacobson will have the call from Audubon on Friday evening. Hear the kickoff at 7:00 PM on KMA 960.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Birks linked below.