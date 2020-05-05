(Audubon) -- Audubon standout shot putter Melissa Deist missed out on her senior track season. Fortunately, Northern Iowa is there to pick her up.
The senior decided last week she will continue her track and field career with the Panthers.
“It’s hard to think about because it’s such a big step,” Deist said. “I’m mainly excited that I’m not done yet. Thinking about my junior season, and I knew I couldn’t have it end there.”
Deist, who took a fifth-place medal at last year’s state meet, has been one of the top throwers in the area during the course of her career. And it’s a career that happened by chance.
“In 8th grade, one of my friends said I should join track,” Deist said. “I didn’t run so I didn’t know what he was talking about, but knowing I was strong I had the strength (to shot put). I never really had a throwing coach (in the first two years), so I ended up teaching myself pretty much.
“My junior season, I had a coach that was there to help me, and to point out some of the things I was doing wrong.”
Deist has seen a strong improvement throughout her career, raising her season-long throw significantly each year. That culminated at least year’s state meet when she threw 39-01.00.
“I talked to the (UNI throws coach), and he said I will throw some shot,” Deist said. “There are a lot of other things like the hammer throw they can teach me. Hopefully, I can do well.”
Hear much more with Deist from today’s KMAland Catch Up linked below.