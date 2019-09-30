(KMAland) -- Baylor is the new No. 1 in the latest AVCA Division I Coaches Poll while Nebraska moved up a spot to No. 2.
Creighton stood pat at No. 14 this week, and Missouri is down three spots to No. 22. Baylor, the last remaining unbeaten in the nation, has 54 first-place votes to earn the top national ranking.
The Huskers picked up seven first-place votes and are ranked ahead of No. 3 Stanford, which has one first-place vote. Pittsburgh and BYU shared the other two spots and are ranked No. 4 and 9, respectively.
View the complete top 25 linked here.