(KMAland) -- Creighton has moved into the top 10 of the latest AVCA Division I Coaches Poll while Nebraska is still ranked No. 5 this week.
Baylor, Stanford, Pittsburgh and Texas are the top four while Wisconsin, Minnesota, Penn State and Washington rank from 6 through 9.
Marquette, BYU, Florida, Colorado State and California are the next five while Kentucky, Illinois, Utah, Rice and Purdue round out the top 20. Hawaii, San Diego, Western Kentucky, Washington State and Missouri are the final five in the top 25.
View the complete top 25 rankings linked here.
In the Division II Top 25, Northwest Missouri State is ranked No. 14 for a second straight week. Nebraska-Kearney has moved up one spot to No. 2 while Washburn has moved up one spot and is in a tie for No. 3.
Another MIAA team, Central Missouri, is also ranked in the top 10 at No. 10. View the complete top 25 rankings linked here.