(KMAland) -- The Creighton women are up to No. 11 while Nebraska is still ranked No. 5 and Missouri moved down three spots to No. 25 in the latest Division I AVCA Coaches Poll.
Baylor is still ranked No. 1 and followed by Stanford, Pittsburgh and Texas in the top four. Wisconsin, Minnesota, Penn State, BYU and Washington are ranked from 6 through 10.
After Creighton, Marquette is ranked No. 12 while Florida, Colorado State and California finish out the top 15. Kentucky, Illinois, Utah, Rice and Purdue are next, and Washington State, Hawaii, Louisville, Western Kentucky and Missouri are the remaining teams in the top 25.
View the complete Top 25 linked here.