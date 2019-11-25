(KMAland) -- Nebraska stayed put at No. 6 while Creighton moved back into the top 10 at No. 10 in the latest AVCA Division I Coaches Poll.
Baylor is the new No. 1, moving up two spots from No. 3 following their win over Texas. The Bears have 30 first-place votes while Pittsburgh has 20 at No. 2. Stanford, with 11 first-place votes, is No. 3, and Texas has two first-place nods at No. 4. Wisconsin has the final first-place vote and is ranked No. 5.
Penn State, Minnesota and Washington are between the Nebraska-Creighton sandwich while Colorado State, Marquette, BYU, Kentucky and Florida round out the top 15. Purdue, Utah, Hawaii, Western Kentucky and San Diego are the next five.
The final five in the poll this week are Rice, Michigan, UCLA, Illinois and Washington State. Missouri received 35 votes and is among those receiving votes on two more ballots.
View the complete top 25 linked here.