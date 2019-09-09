(KMAland) -- Nebraska is still No. 2, Creighton is back in the top 20 and Missouri is into the top 25 in the latest AVCA Division I Coaches Poll.
The Huskers (4-0) are behind unanimous No. 1 and defending national champion Stanford while Creighton (3-2) comes in at No. 17. Missouri (4-0) is ranked for the first time this season at No. 21.
Texas, Penn State and Baylor are the rest of the top five and followed by Pittsburgh, Marquette, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Oregon.
Florida, Washington, BYU, Illinois and Kentucky round out the top 15 and are followed by Utah before Hawaii, Colorado and USC follows Creighton. After Missouri, Louisville, Purdue, Michigan and Florida State are the remaining teams in the top 25.
