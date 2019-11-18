(KMAland) -- Nebraska still ranked No. 6, and Creighton is up two to No. 12 in the latest AVCA Division I College Volleyball Coaches Poll.
The Huskers are ranked below No. 1 Texas, Pittsburgh, Baylor, Stanford and Wisconsin. Minnesota, Penn State, Marquette and Washington are Nos. 7 through 10.
Colorado State is right ahead of Creighton while BYU, Kentucky and Florida follow the Jays. Utah, Purdue, Hawaii, Western Kentucky and San Diego round out the top 20. The final five are Rice, Washington State, Michigan, California and Illinois.
Missouri is among those receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots this week. View the complete rankings linked here.