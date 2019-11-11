(KMAland) -- Nebraska is up another spot to No. 6 while Creighton is down to 14 in the latest AVCA Division I Coaches Poll.
Texas, Pittsburgh, Baylor, Stanford and Minnesota are the top five this week. Wisconsin is ranked No. 7 and followed by Penn State, Marquette and BYU.
Florida, Colorado State, Washington, Creighton and Utah are the next five, and Purdue, Kentucky, Hawaii, Western Kentucky and California round out the top 20. The final five are Rice, Washington State, Michigan, San Diego and Illinois. Missouri is among the teams that received votes and are listed on two or more ballots.
View the complete poll here.
In the Division II poll, Northwest Missouri State is ranked No. 19 - down five spots from last week. Nebraska-Kearney (2), Washburn (3) and Central Missouri (10) are also ranked this week.
View the Division II poll here.