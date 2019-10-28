(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Creighton are ranked No. 8 and 9, respectively, in the latest AVCA Division I Coaches Poll.
Texas is the new No. 1 while Pittsburgh, Baylor, Wisconsin and Stanford make up the rest of the top five. Minnesota is sixth and followed by Penn State. Marquette is ranked No. 10.
Other regional conference teams in the poll are Purdue (16), Illinois (19) and Missouri (24).
View the complete Division I poll linked here.
In the latest Division II poll, Northwest Missouri State is ranked No. 14 for a second straight week. The Bearcats are 17-5 and the fourth-highest ranked MIAA team.
Nebraska-Kearney is No. 2 while Washburn is 4 and Central Missouri is 9.
View the complete Division II poll linked here.