(KMAland) -- Nebraska dropped from No. 1 to No. 3 in the latest AVCA Division I Coaches Poll. Stanford is the new No. 1 while Baylor is ranked No. 2.
Pittsburgh and Penn State round out the top five this week, and Texas, Minnesota, Washington, BYU and Marquette are ranked in the top 10.
Creighton continues to move up the rankings and is No. 14 - up one spot from last week. Missouri dropped two spots from No. 17 to 19 this week. Iowa State is among those receiving votes on two or more ballots.
View the complete poll from the AVCA linked here.