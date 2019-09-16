(KMAland) -- The Nebraska volleyball team moved up to the No. 1 spot in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association Poll, released on Monday.
The Huskers (7-0) received 37 first-place votes while Stanford dropped down to No. 2 and has 23 first-place votes. No. 3 Texas has two first-place tallies while No. 6 Pittsburgh and No. 7 Minnesota have one each.
Penn State and Baylor are ranked fourth and fifth, and Marquette, Wisconsin and Washington are the rest of the top 10.
Creighton is up two spots this week to No. 15 while Missouri jumped four slots to No. 17.
View the complete top 25 from the AVCA linked here.