(KMAland) -- Nebraska has moved up to No. 7 while Creighton is still ranked No. 9 in the latest AVCA Division I Volleyball Coaches Poll.
Texas is still the top-ranked team in the land with Pittsburgh, Baylor, Wisconsin and Stanford all receiving at least one first-place vote and following the Longhorns. Minnesota is No. 6 and followed by Nebraska, Penn State, Creighton and Marquette in the top 10.
Missouri is among others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots. View the complete top 25 linked here.
In the Division II poll, Northwest Missouri State is ranked No. 14 for a third straight week. Nebraska-Kearney (2), Washburn (3) and Central Missouri (10) are also ranked in the top 10.
View the complete Division II poll linked here.